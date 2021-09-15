Räddningstjänsten i Henån är larmade till Nyhagevägen efter larm om brand i terrängen alternativt skogsbrand.
Larmet kom vid klockan 16.40 på onsdagen. Omfattning okänd.
Brandstationen ligger nära och man var snabbt på plats.
TEXTEN UPPDATERAS!
Artikeln uppdaterad: 15 september 2021 16:48
