Räddningstjänsten på Orust är larmade om brand i en lägenhet på Edebacken i Ellös.
Omfattning “medel” enligt initiala uppgifter från ledningscentralen.
TEXTEN UPPDATERAS
Artikeln uppdaterad: 19 februari 2022 21:13
