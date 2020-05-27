Räddningstjänst och polis larmades till Vallhamna Marina vid 12-tiden på onsdagen där en båt uppgavs brinna. Branden var mindre omfattning och styrkor kunde lämna redan klockan 12:30.
Vad som orsakat branden är inte känt.
