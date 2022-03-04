Vid 13-tiden försvann vattnet ur kranarna i centrum, Stenunge Allé, Stenunge Strand och Fregatten efter en vattenläcka.
Vattnet är därför tillfälligt är avstängt. Prognosen då vattnet ska bör vara tillbaka i kranen är satt till klockan 14:30.
Artikeln uppdaterad: 4 mars 2022 13:48
