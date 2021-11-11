På torsdagskvällen inträffade en singelolycka vid Myggenäs korsväg på Tjörn. I riktning mot Tjörn hamnade en personbil av okänd anledning på räcket.
Olyckan inträffade vid 21-tiden. Inga personskador finns rapporterade.
Föraren har beställt bärgare.
På torsdagskvällen inträffade en singelolycka vid Myggenäs korsväg på Tjörn. I riktning mot Tjörn hamnade en personbil av okänd anledning på räcket.
Olyckan inträffade vid 21-tiden. Inga personskador finns rapporterade.
Föraren har beställt bärgare.
Artikeln uppdaterad: 11 november 2021 21:47
Lägg till NYHETERsto på din mobil
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.